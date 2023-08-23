MANSFIELD, La. - Around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, a wildfire started west of Mansfield in DeSoto Parish. Up to 30 acres were burned.
Over twenty units equipped with four bulldozers were able to control the blaze in around three hours. DeSoto Fire District 5 will continue to monitor the area until the embers stop smoldering.
Hundreds of wildfires have been breaking out across Louisiana this summer. Record heat and drought have led to ”fire-friendly” conditions.
Governor John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency on August 15, two weeks after the burn ban was put in place and has authorized the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) to activate the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) to coordinate a state response.