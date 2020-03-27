NATCHITOCHES, La. -- Members of the Natchitoches community will gather at 8 p.m. Sunday for a prayer vigil to pray over the hospital and employees.
Prayers will be offered from each person's vehicle in the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center parking lot on Isadore Street directly behind the former Rite Aid building.
Organizers stress this is a "stay in your vehicle" event and everyone is asked to abide by that. Natchitoches police will be on hand to help with traffic.
The opening prayer will be prerecorded by Mike McGrath, First Baptist Church youth pastor. Leonard Sarpy will lead music, and Christie Price, Fellowship of Christian Athletes area representative, will provide a prerecorded closing prayer.
“This is something I wanted to do for our community and I knew with the help of some phenomenal women and our law enforcement, we could get it done," Tammy Metoyer said in a statement.
The prayer vigil will also be available via Facebook Live on the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center page.