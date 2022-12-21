Staying warm and safe during the arctic blast

SHREVEPORT, La. - Staying warm looks different for everyone, but there are some hazards that come with certain types of appliances. If you are using a space heater keep it away from anything combustible. Don't plug more than one heating appliance into an outlet at a time, or into an extension cord. Do not overload power strips.
Shreveport Fire Chief Clarence Reese says, "Sometimes what we see from stoves are carbon monoxide poisoning, they don't realize they are releasing toxic fumes into the home that is a colorless and odorless gas and they will start getting symptoms like a headache and a lot of times while they sleep, we highly encourage people from using their stove to heat their homes."
It's vital to note that you should never use a generator inside your home and keep it 10 to 15 feet away from your home, uncovered.
Shreveport Fire Chief Clarence Reese is also concerned with pipes bursting inside of peoples' homes.
President of Pioneer Comfort Systems, Michael Smith, says there are a few simple tools you can use to protect your pipes. An insulator piece to wrap around your pipes, and a water miser, which automatically drips your faucet when it reaches below 37 degrees. If you do not have those tools, wrap a towel around your pipes or turn the faucet on yourself. You should drip both hot and cold water to make sure both pumps stay working.