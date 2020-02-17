SHREVEPORT, La. -- Thieves threw a curveball at Shreveport Little League just as they're getting ready for the new season.
League official Jason Tynes showed us how thieves broke the locked gate to the complex -- likely with a truck and a chain.
And then they broke into a storage building and made off with the league's side-by-side UTV. Tynes thinks it happened sometime late Friday or early Saturday.
Now the league has to find a replacement, as the UTV is used daily for operations.
"I have one at home. And I'm real leery about bringing it up here after this happened," Tynes says. "I don't think we really have a plan in place right now. But probably going to have to borrow one until we figure out what the next step is."
Thieves also broke in to steal a zero-turn riding mower last fall. Tynes says both pieces of equipment were valued at several thousand dollars. He thought they were securely locked away.
"Nothing's impenetrable whenever somebody wants it bad enough," Tynes says. "I don't know how better we can get at keeping it secure. Without making it a fortress, I don't know how else we can change it up."
Tynes also has this message for the thieves:
"You not only hurt us,but you also hurt the kids. This is something we use for this facility -- it's all for kids. It's not about me. It's not about you. So we'd like to get it back."
Tynes says the UTV can be returned to the complex, no questions asked.
Meantime, Tynes says he's keeping on eye out online for anyone trying to sell a side-by-side that looks like the league's. It's a red Polaris Ranger XP with a roof.
If you know anything, Tynes asks that you call Shreveport Police or the Shreveport Little League office.