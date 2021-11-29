SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish Commission selected Steffon Jones Monday as interim Commissioner for District 6.
Jones will fill the seat left vacant by former Commissioner Lynn D. Cawthorne. He was sworn in by Caddo Parish Juvenile Court Judge Ree Casey-Jones.
Jones is a graduate of Captain Shreve High School and East Texas Baptist University. He is employed by Shreveport Transit Management as a Maintenance Supervisor.
He also serves as the Senior Pastor at New Morning Glory Baptist Temple in Mansfield.
The commission also voted to call a special election on Nov. 8, 2022 to fill the remainder of Cawthorne’s term.