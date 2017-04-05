Community leaders and concerned citizens from a diverse cross-section of business, government, education, healthcare, nonprofits and faith-based groups came together to learn how with a joint effort they can ensure the success of local children and a thriving region for all.

Step Forward presented it's annual report to the community at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Community Foundation Community Central in downtown Shreveport.

Along with data on the state of children in the region, Step Forward highlighted several key accomplishments and goals; strategies to drive improvement; and how every citizen can participate in this vitally important effort.

Executive Director Laura Alderman says North Louisiana’s economic vitality and quality of life depend on the success of all students.

“It is imperative that we take an honest look at the status of our children,” said Laura Alderman. “We must then use that information to work toward ensuring success for all children in our community from cradle to career.

For more information on Step Forward or to read the full report visit www.stepforwardnla.org or contact Laura Alderman at (318) 404-1755 or alderman@stepforwardnla.org.