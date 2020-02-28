SHREVEPORT, La. – The connection between three Shreveport police officers, a former Bossier School Board member and a physical therapist involved with the sale and use of illegal anabolic steroids became public this week in a document filed in federal court.
The investigative report was filed in connection with a hearing Tuesday where SPD Sgt. Brian Skinner was found to have violated a pretrial release order requiring him to have no contact with witnesses in his pending criminal case. Skinner was ordered to jail until his May 11 trial date.
Skinner and former Bossier Parish sheriff’s Deputy Jonathan Colgin are jointly charged in a two-count indictment with conspiracy to possess and sell anabolic steroids. Colgin is additionally charged with misprision of a felony for allegedly concealing the crime by disposing of the drugs and not telling authorities.
Skinner was one of three SPD officers placed on leave in September. The other two, Sgt. James Lorenzen and Randy Boderlon, have not been charged with a crime.
However, they are included in a DEA investigative report that was filed in Skinner’s case. The two-page report provides information from a Sept. 23 interview with Lorenzen that was initiated by the officer and his attorney to “clear up some facts” from a previous interview.
And that’s where the names of former Bossier Parish School Board member Mike Mosura, 44, and suspended physical therapist Brant Landry, 39, enter in. Lorenzen described how he accompanied Skinner to Landry’s home “in an attempt to buy steroids.”
Mosura and Landry pleaded guilty in August to a scheme to distribute anabolic steroids in the Shreveport-Bossier City area from January 2016 to May 2018. They were set for sentencing this month; however, that’s been moved to May 28.
According to the report, Skinner told Lorenzen that Landry could get “his hands on anything,” but when they got to Landry’s home, he was upset that Skinner brought an unknown person there to buy steroids.
“Lorenzen also confirmed he did buy testosterone and trenbolone from Mike Mosura. Lorenzen purchased it on 4 to 5 occasions over a 4-year period,” the document states.
Lorenzen also said he and Boderlon met after an October 2018 interview and agreed they could not “undo” what had been done concerning their involvement in “illegally obtaining steroids/testosterone, and they would just wait and see what happened.” He was not aware of the Mosura, Skinner or Landry connection until that interview.
Lorenzen said he got a text from Skinner the day after his Sept. 16 interview and he later spoke with him. Skinner told Lorenzen they were about to be placed on administrative leave, according to the report.
The government claims Skinner, who was indicted in November and told not to talk about his case with witnesses, met with a potential witness on Dec. 31 and told that person not to give any statements and warned he may have been targeted by the investigation.
In early January, Skinner ran into a “co-defendant” at a restaurant and began discussing the case. The second contact was around Jan. 9 when Skinner contacted the co-defendant via Facebook Messenger and asked him to call.
Cell phone records also reveal between Nov. 22 and Jan. 22, Skinner had frequent and recurring contact with witnesses, potential witnesses and co-defendants in the case.