SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport man was convicted in Caddo District Court on Saturday of second-degree murder in connection with the death of a romantic rival.
Steve Derozal Williams, 50, was found guilty as charged by the four-man, eight-woman jury in District Judge Ramona Emanuel's court, for the June 7, 2018 slaying of Terry Brown. Mr. Brown, 43, was shot in the 6100 block of Pebble Beach Drive.
The trial began Monday, December 6. The jury, which was empaneled Wednesday, December 8, heard witnesses and was presented evidence commencing that afternoon and continuing to Saturday when closing arguments were made and the jury retired to deliberate. The unanimous verdict was returned after just over one hour.
The jury determined that on June 7, 2018, Mr. Williams drove to a west Shreveport residence where his wife worked as a private sitter. Seeing his spouse in the front yard of the residence with Mr. Brown, Williams shot Brown, who was unarmed, multiple times. Williams then fled, but surrendered to police later that day, delivering the murder weapon to authorities.
Williams was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Nancy Berger-Schneider and Treneisha Hill. He was defended by J. Ransdell Keene. Williams was remanded pending sentencing. When he returns to Judge Emanuel's court January 21, 2022, he faces life in prison at hard labor, without benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.