LISBON, La. — The search teams are no longer looking, most of the tattered paper flyers have vanished from the facades of local businesses, but Rondreiz “Junior” Phillips is still missing.
Twenty-four months after his disappearance, there are no new updates in the case, Claiborne Sheriff Ken Bailey told KTBS Sunday. Authorities have officially labeled the case open, but cold, despite numerous efforts early on to locate the child.
Junior was 4 years old when he was reported to authorities as a missing child by his mother Sheila Phillips two years ago.
His sudden disappearance from his rural-based home in the Claiborne Parish town of Lisbon remains a fresh mystery nationwide.
According to initial reports, Junior was outside in the yard of his family’s home in the 100 block of Howard Road with his mother’s then-boyfriend Nicholas Gilbert when he vanished. Shelia Phillips was reportedly inside the home at the time the child went missing. The child’s biological father was incarcerated when the incident occurred.
Junior was reportedly last seen around 11:30 a.m. April 5, 2018 wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, and yellow and black colored rain boots.
Anyone with information regarding the case should contact the Claiborne Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-927-2011.