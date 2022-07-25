SHREVEPORT, La. -- Another brutal assault case has gone unsolved for more than a month, even though a suspect witness is known to police.
A confidential source gave KTBS a picture and information about Joey Young's assault. He was sliced with a box cutter from his lower chest down to his hip and spent two days in the hospital. The picture shows a scary looking wound from his lower chest down to his hip that was stitched up.
KTBS was told it happened in mid-June at a home on Greenway Place in the Broadmoor area. The source says two men attacked Young at the urging of an ex-girlfriend. But the detective on the case has not contacted her, the source says.
This comes after a previous report from KTBS of a man whose skull was fractured as he was brutally beaten and robbed outside Frank's Pizza by three men wearing employee T-shirts. That's according to the victim, Dylan Everett, after speaking with detectives, who had interviewed a witness.
Everett is a former employee, and said he identified one of the attackers. But still there has been no arrests almost four months later.
When asked why, since both cases seem easy to solve, Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith said, "It would appear that way on the surface. But when you dig deeper into it and begin to examine the evidence, in many cases, more and more evidence is discovered that have to be verified than the public really knows."
Smith says both cases are actively under investigation and are progressing. He says arrests could be forthcoming.