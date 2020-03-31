BOSSIER CITY, La. -- It's no April Fool's joke. The rent is due April 1 for many workers who are suddenly out of work because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
And since they're also running out of money, many worry they could be evicted.
But according to the executive director the Fair Housing Action Center in Louisiana, the federal stimulus bans evictions for tenants who can't come up with their rent during the pandemic until July 25th.
"Whether they're in public or private housing, they do have options. And if your landlord is threatening you with an eviction, that is illegal. They can't remove you at this time," Cashauna Hill says
It also bans late fees from being tacked on to back rent. And renters must be given 30 days notice to vacate after July 25.
"Renters who have lost jobs and income are going to struggle to catch up once the moratoriums end," Hill added.
So the stimulus also includes community development block grant funds that could potentially be used for rental assistance by state or local governments, further alleviating financial hardship for renters.
Tammy Esponge, Executive of the Apartment Association of Louisiana, says their organization is encouraging landlords not to begin eviction cases during the pandemic.
"I believe most of our landlords will work with these residents that may have lost their jobs or lost wages during this time because landlords at the end of the day do not like to evict. They'd rather keep their residents," Esponge says.
Hill says if tenants are still facing eviction during the pandemic, they should call the Shreveport office of Acadiana Legal Services at 318-222-7186. Or they can go to the Louisiana Fair Housing Action Center website at lafairhousing.org.