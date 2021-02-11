Health Commissioner Lance Frye said on Feb. 22, vaccination eligibility will open for teachers and staff in PreK-12 schools and education settings, and adults under the age of 65 with comorbidities.
The comorbidity category includes people who are at a high risk of mortality and severe morbidity from COVID-19, including, but not limited to, hypertension, obesity, cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus, chronic lung, liver or renal disease and cancers.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister released the following statement in response to the announcement:
"Our teachers and support staff deserve and need to work in a safe and secure environment. Giving them this opportunity to receive the vaccine as soon as reasonably possible is critical. While in-person school is more dependent on COVID mitigation strategies such as masks and social distancing , ensuring the vaccination of teachers is vital to keeping school doors open. I urge all Oklahomans, teachers and non-teachers alike, to welcome the vaccine as soon as they are eligible."
Right now, eligible people are still only first responders, some medical personnel and people 65 and older.
Keith Reed, Oklahoma State Department of Health’s Deputy Commissioner, said Thursday the state is able to move on to the next group because the state has seen a "moderate" supply increase and also because an estimated 56% of seniors have been vaccinated.