LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A car reported stolen on Thursday was left abandoned in the KATV parking garage Sunday afternoon.
"When they told me it was at Channel 7, everybody I told that was like 'what?'" says Laura Yocum, the owner of the car.
Around 2:45 p.m., surveillance video shows the black Nissan Altima drive up a ramp and park on the 2nd floor. Three men get out of the car and walk back down the ramp.
A Channel 7 employee later noticed the out of place car and called police. It had a flat tire and at least two visible bullet holes. Little Rock police came to gather evidence from the car, finding at least one shell casing in the back seat.
While police were there, it looks as though the suspects returned in another vehicle. Once they saw police on the 2nd floor, they left. Police chased after the car, but did not catch up with them.
"I guess my only thought is that they did a drive-by and got shot back at," says Yocum.
On Thursday, Yocum left the car running under her carport on Kingsrow Drive. Once she came back outside to leave for work, she noticed her car was gone.
"My first reaction was like, ‘Where…where is my car?’"
Now decorated with a flat tire and bullet holes, Yocum isn't comfortable driving her own car.
"I'm kinda scared to drive it after it's been shot at,” says Yocum. “I'm scared somebody might be looking for it, to shoot at it again."