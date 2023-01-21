car crash
Norm Cottrill

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Police Department was sent to Willis Knighton Rehabilitation on Line Ave. just before 3 p.m. on Saturday after a stolen vehicle was found crashed into a light pole. 

SPD reports two males ran off after the accident. K-9 units have been dispatched. 

SWEPCO was on the scene and confirmed that the pole will have to be replaced. Once the repair crews arrive, it will take around 4-5 hours to replace.

Drivers should plan to avoid the area until repairs have been made. 

This article will be updated as more information becomes available. 

Report a typo on this article
1
2
7
2
7

Tags



Recommended for you

Load comments