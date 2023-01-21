SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Police Department was sent to Willis Knighton Rehabilitation on Line Ave. just before 3 p.m. on Saturday after a stolen vehicle was found crashed into a light pole.
SPD reports two males ran off after the accident. K-9 units have been dispatched.
SWEPCO was on the scene and confirmed that the pole will have to be replaced. Once the repair crews arrive, it will take around 4-5 hours to replace.
Drivers should plan to avoid the area until repairs have been made.
