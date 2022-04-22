Stolen Vehicle

Bert Kouns and Walker Road (Photo by John Oakes, KTBS TV)

SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Parish sheriff’s deputies stopped a stolen SUV Friday afternoon with an 8-month-old infant on the backseat.

Burger KIng

Burger King, 6703 Pines Road (Photo by Randy Bain, KTBS TV)

Shreveport police said the baby is safe and the suspect is in custody

The vehicle was taken from the Burger King parking lot in the 6700 block of Pines Road.

Caddo deputies stopped the SUV at Bert Kouns Industrial Loop and Walker Road.

Deputies were working an accident when they spotted the stolen vehicle and gave chase.

The suspect has been turned over to Shreveport police.

This is a developing story. Check back for additional details.

