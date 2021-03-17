Stolen truck recovered in Vivian

VIVIAN, La. - A man was arrested this morning after allegedly stealing a Chevy Silverado.
The suspect stopped a the Cash Magic on LA-1 in Vivian when the owner of the vehicle was able to use OnStar to disable the truck and contact authorities.
It's unclear exactly when the vehicle was taken.
When police arrived, the suspect had already fled and ran approximately one mile up the road and into the a wooded area.
Police were able to locate the man with the help of a K9 unit.
It's unclear at this time what charges have been filed.