SHREVEPORT, La. - Renters continue to be forced out of the Stoner Avenue apartments in Shreveport.
A few weeks ago building owner Johnnie Caplinger said the city told her she needed to make improvements.
Caplinger said the structure is not built to easily accommodate what the city wants and it would cost her $50,000 to make the adjustments. City officials also said she had to get an occupancy license.
One of the tenants spoke out at Monday's Shreveport City Council meeting saying there are two people are left in the building and he stressed they need more time to figure out a new place to live.
The owner has officially given up the property. No word on the exact time frame the two tenants need to be out of the apartments.