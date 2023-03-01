SHREVEPORT, La. -- Wednesday is the day Jermaine Anderson and other tenants were supposed to be out of their apartments.
Some have left. Some are still there.
As of this morning, Anderson was hoping to hear something from the city.
"We need more time," said Anderson, "We need more extended time here."
Repairs couldn't be made by the property owner at the corner of Gilbert and Stoner so now the tenants have to leave.
The city of Shreveport released the following statement today about the situation:
"The City of Shreveport is aware of the situation involving several tenants of a building in the 400 block of Stoner Avenue. Some time ago, the City learned that the apartment building did not have a required Certificate of Occupancy. A citizen had also contacted the Fire Department with concerns about the safety of the apartments. Subsequent inspections made by several City departments determined that the building needed several improvements before a Certificate could be granted. The owner was advised of these issues. However, this was not an eviction notice. The owner has chosen to retire, close the building and to require the tenants to leave. We do not know if the owner followed all necessary legal steps to evict the tenants. If not, they may have some legal recourse that might allow them to remain in the apartments temporarily. Our Community Development department has reached out to various social services agencies in hopes of finding them alternate housing, but that is usually difficult on such short notice."