STONEWALL, La. -- A grassfire along U.S. Highway 171 in Stonewall Thursday afternoon forced the temporary closure of the highway.
The four lanes were closed from Dixie Swim Club Road to Red Bluff Road. Northbound lanes have reopened and one southbound lane is open as well.
Downed power lines are blamed for the fire. One section of a mobile home with part of its roof missing was parked on side of the highway. Pieces of it were scattered in the median.
SWEPCO crews are on the scene. Power has been cut to the lines, but some remain in the roadway.