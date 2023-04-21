STONEWALL, La. -- A Stonewall man is in jail in connection with a fatal three-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in Stonewall.
State police have charged Matthew Spillman, 45, with vehicular homicide and careless operation in the death of Danny Miller, 79, also of Stonewall. He's still in the DeSoto Parish Detention Center, where no bond has been set so far on the vehicular homicide charge, which is a felony. A bond of $300 has been set on the misdemeanor offense.
Troopers said the crash happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. on U.S. 171 at Hillside Circle. The preliminary investigation indicates Spillman, who was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado, was traveling south on Highway 171 when he approached three stopped vehicles. One was a school bus with its proper warning devices activated. The second was a 2018 Ford F-150 in the outside lane behind the school bus. The third was a 1977 Ford Bronco driven by Miller that was in the inside lane also behind the school bus.
Spillman failed to stop and hit F-150 first then Miller's Bronco. Miller, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The F-150 driver and Spillman were restrained in their vehicles and not injured. Spillman was arrested at the scene.
Impairment is a suspected factor in the crash, troopers said.