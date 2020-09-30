SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Stonewall man died Tuesday night in a head-on crash that happened on an interstate exit ramp, police said.
The crash was reported just before 9:30 p.m. on the exit ramp of Interstate 49 north at Interstate 20 east.
Police said Mark R. Fittz, 63, of Richardson Road in Stonewall, was the driver of a Ford Crown Victoria that was traveling south in the northbound lane of the exit ramp and hit the driver of a Kia Soul. The collision sent the Kia partially over the concrete barrier, police said.
Both drivers were taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital with life-threatening injuries. Fittz died shortly after arrival.