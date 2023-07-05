MANSFIELD, La. – Justin Bloxom was the second of Amy Bloxom’s four sons.
“We fought hard for him,” Amy Bloxom said of Justin, after miscarriages following her first son’s birth.
Justin was the glue that bridged the relationships of all four of her sons. A skateboard enthusiast, football player, drummer – an all-round good kid who envisioned himself being married with children and a possible sports career.
But all Amy Bloxom can physically hold onto is Justin’s backpack. He packed it himself on the evening of March 29, 2010 with blue jean shorts, a T-shirt, underwear, belt and even his toothbrush.
The next morning he would be dead. The clothes inside the backpack still have Justin’s scent.
Amy Bloxom showed the backpack’s contents to a jury Wednesday morning during the sentencing phase of Brian Horn’s capial murder trial. Horn, 47, was convicted Tuesday of killing 12-year-old Justin on March 30, 2010.
The conviction moved the trial into a second phase since the district attorney is asking the jury to consider imposing a death sentence for Horn.
Assistant District Attorney Lisa Lobrano Burson told jurors they must find that the state proved at least one aggravating factor in order to consider death for Horn. That factor, she said, was the intentional killing of Justin while in the commission of a second-degree kidnapping.
Horn contacted Justin via text messages on the night of March 29, 2010 as he spent the night with friends. Horn portrayed himself as a young teenage girl and set up a meeting.
Instead, Horn showed up in a green taxi cab. He ran out of gas less than two miles away. Horn killed Justin by asphyxiation and dumped his body in a shallow slough of water just over the fence line along U.S. Highway 171.
Burson said Horn is not “redeemable.” He's a twice-convicted sex offender also with a conviction for escape.
Defense attorney Kyla Romanach said the issue for the jury to decide is if Horn dies of natural causes in the state prison in Angola or if he’s put to death by the state, which she claimed failed him his whole life.
Romanach said she’s come to know and care for Horn and understood the circumstances that “brought him to where he is today.”
She said he was an unwanted child with parents unwilling to raise him. Several family members are diagnosed with schizophrenia, and his parents, who divorced when Horn was young, were swingers, exposing Horn to that lifestyle, Romanach said.
His early life experiences limited his life choices, Romanach said. It’s no excuse for what he did, she said, “but it can be considered.”
Part of the testimony process of the penalty phase is allowing Justin’s family members to give what’s called victim impact statements. In addition to his mother, Justin’s grandfather, two brothers, aunt, cousin and close friend also gave insights of their relationship with Justin and how his death has affected their lives.
As Amy Bloxom continued her testimony, photographs of the memorial along Highway 171 where Justin’s body was found were shown to the jury. Amy Bloxom said she used to go to the site often.
“You want to know did he cry out for you. … Still, 13 years later you still try to figure out what happened that night and why,” she said amid tears.
She doesn’t go as much now because it became a place of darkness.
Amy Bloxom has survivor’s guilt. As a mom, it was her job to protect her son. She questioned why she gave Justin a cell phone.
“I feel sometimes I failed him,” she said.
There are aspects of the impact of Justin’s death Amy Bloxom declined to talk about. But she admitted it was her surviving sons, her pastor and her faith that brought her back.
Sitting through the trial is “tough. I’m tired,” Amy Bloxom said. “The last few weeks picked a scab and brought a lot of pain back. I know Justin is carrying me.”
Her father, John Witham Sr., recalled the last time he saw his grandson. They spent time doing DNA testing of his cows.
Witham said when he got the call Justin was missing he left work and first went to the Rosegrant’s house on Douglas Lane. Then he followed his son, which ended up being the crime scene on the highway.
He knew something was wrong when he saw the crime scene tape. Then his son broke the news. Witham said he drove back to the Rosegrants and broke down in his truck.
But he recalled something someone shared with him at the feed store: “If you’re a Christian, you’ll see Justin again.” Witham believes that.
Tyler Bloxom is five years older than Justin. They shared a love of karate and music. “It was me and him all the time,” Tyler Bloxom said.
He was 17 when Justin was killed. He went over what happened that day and admitted to jurors he doesn’t feel as if he’s laughed the same or had joy since.
He brought some levity to the moment by mimicking Justin’s laugh – something he said brought smiles to everyone.
“I always think everything would be a little better if Justin was here,” said Tyler Bloxom, who named his son after Justin.
Michelle Patton and her daughter, Amber Patton, explained the closeness of their families. Michelle Patton is Amy Bloxom’s older sister and she and a lot of other family members have individual homes on family property in Stonewall.
“We lost her too that day for a while,” Michelle Patton said of Amy.
“She became lifeless. She didn’t exist anymore,” Amber Patton said of her aunt.
Dustin Rosegrant was the one to last see Justin alive. Justin was spending the night at his home. Rosegrant said after a night of watching TV, he handed the remote to Justin before he fell asleep.
He awoke the next morning and Justin wasn’t in the bottom bunk. A look around the house yielded no results. Quickly, the search involved law enforcement officers then finding out Justin was dead.
Rosegrant said it’s something he deals with almost every day. When he gets up in the morning, he has to make sure those who are supposed to be in house are there.
Dalton Bloxom was only 11 when Justin died. So, he’s been without his older brother longer than he had him.
Dalton Bloxom admitted to having a hardness in his heart and even a desire to die. He served five years and was honorably from the Marines but said inner rage and PTSD affected his advancement.
He went through a time of believing in nothing. That faith has been restored, he said.
Still, Dalton Bloxom confessed to thinking of ways he could kill Horn. His glare at the convicted killer continued as he left the witness chair.
Testimony then turned to the defense, which unlike in the first part of the trial, called its first witness to talk about Horn’s life.
Dr. Patti Van Eys, a clinical psychologist based in Nashville, went into detail about an Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACE) quiz used to score childhood experiences such as neglect or abuse to determine risks later in adulthood. Horn scored high on the test.
Van Eys said Horn had a traumatic upbringing. She described him as a loner, misfit, a victim of harassment and bullying, who was sexually assaulted during a stay at the former Central Louisiana State Hospital when he was 12 and years later at Louisiana Training Institute.
Van Eys said Horn’s parents eventually turned Horn and his brother over to the state and both were emancipated. She claimed he had a limited chance at normalcy in his life.
Under questioning by Burson, Van Eys admitted she did not interview Horn as part of her evaluation. She based her findings on documents provided to her and interviews of other people.
Burson also disputed the reliability of the ACE quiz, which she said is an arm of a HMO.
And Van Eys also conceded she did not know specifics of what Horn did to Justin.