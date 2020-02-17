SHREVEPORT, La. -A shooting in the Mooretown neighborhood killed an 85-year-old man on Saturday.
The manager of the store the elderly man had just left says he couldn't even make it home before he was gunned down.
Police tape lingers from a crime scene of a shooting that killed John Mcdonald, 85, Saturday night.
"I can't believe it, you know?" said Feras Ali, the manager of R&W Consumers Grocery on Hollywood Avenue. "I just can't believe he's gone."
Ali says Mcdonald came to his store often.
"He just left moments before," Ali said, "He was headed back to the house, I guess. He was an everyday customer. Everybody in the neighborhood liked him."
Ali and other neighbors say it may have been some sort of road rage incident. They say Mcdonald was a slow driver and hard of hearing. But Mooretown Neighborhood Association President Lester Smith says he thinks the reason was deeper than just road rage.
"Eighty-five-year-old people are not safe in our communities," Smith said. "It just doesn't make any sense. Doesn't make sense at all. He's not driving fast enough. And it wasn't road rage, it was ignorance that caused this to happen."
Pastor Linus Mayes, says there's a lack of hope here.
"But it wasn't just the bullet that killed the man," Mayes said. "It was something deeper than the bullet. It was those who feel like this community offers them nothing."
Ali says after having many conversations with Mcdonald, he learned that he was a veteran and it was sad to see him go.
"Fought in several wars and came back to get killed in the streets," said Ali. "Never know when you're going to go."
Mcdonald was taken to Oschner LSU Health where he died. Police say this brought Shreveport's total homicides to five this year.
If you know anything about this shooting, call Caddo Crimestoppers. The number is 318-673-7373.