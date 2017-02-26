Weather Alert

...A FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF NORTHWEST LOUISIANA AND TEXAS, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN NORTHWEST LOUISIANA, BOSSIER, CADDO, DE SOTO, NATCHITOCHES, RED RIVER, AND SABINE. IN TEXAS, ANGELINA, CHEROKEE, GREGG, HARRISON, MARION, NACOGDOCHES, PANOLA, RUSK, SABINE, SAN AUGUSTINE, SHELBY, AND SMITH. * THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS ASSOCIATED WITH THE REMNANTS OF TROPICAL DEPRESSION IMELDA WILL MOVE ACROSS THE REGION THROUGH FRIDAY. EFFICIENT RAINFALL RATES AND TRAINING OF STORMS MAY RESULT IN FLASH FLOODING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&