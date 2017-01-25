The clean up continues after severe weather whipped through the Ark-La-Tex over the weekend.
In Natchitoches about 18 homes were affected ranging from wind damage to total loss after being hit by an EF2 tornado on Saturday.
The Sheriff's Office says there's still a lot of debris to be picked up.
Home owners and the Red Cross are salvaging what they can.
A few of the houses damaged were right on the river banks.
The Natchitoches Sheriff's Office are now assisting in the clean up of the Cane River Lake.
Deputies continue to check with residents affected helping them with whatever they need to stay safe and rebuild.
They say they have a long way to go.
Plain Dealing was also hit by an EF2 tornado.
It tore through homes and splintered trees leaving lots of damage to be cleaned up.
Thirty-seven properties were affected. At least two homes were a total loss, one had major damage, seven have moderate damages, 19 have minor damages, and eight had property damage but no damage to the structure.
Residents picked up what's left, while crews continue to clear off the roads.
Local non-profits and the Red Cross are helping those affected.
The worst damage was to homes along Killgore Road, Lynn Road, and Mott Road off of Highway 2.
N.D. McKellar, a Resident from Mott Field Road says he thought the tornado was gonna kill him.
"I thought it was the end myself. I said, 'well I've always wondered how I was gonna die,' and I figured 'This is it,' "
said McKellar
Thankfully, no one was killed in either Natchitoches or Plain Dealing.
Local officials say they'll be helping anyone in need for as long as it takes to recover.
Colonel Gene Barattini of the Bossier Parish Homeland Security says they're very pleased with the community team effort.
He says one thing they have learned is to stock up on tarps and response materials for when the next storm hits.