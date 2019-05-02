MANSFIELD, La. -- The National Weather Service has confirmed two small tornadoes are to blame for damage in Stanley and Mansfield early Thursday morning.
DeSoto Parish was under a severe thunderstorm warning at the time but a tornado warning had not been issued. Both tornadoes were classified as EF-1, which is considered "weak," with wind speeds of 86 to 110 mph.
The weather service says first one was reported about 6:40 a.m. in Stanley. It had maximum wind speeds of 95 mpg and traveled for about a mile. It was 240 yards at its widest point.
The tornado touched down along Duck Lane and continued northwest, snapping and uprooting numerous hardwood trees along state Highway 191. A metal awning was lifted off a roof of a mobile home on Roberts Road.
The EF-1 tornado continued northwest, taking down more trees along Straus and Roberts Road before lifting.
About 30 minutes later, another E-F1 tornado with wind speeds of 100 mph touched down near the intersection of U.S. Highway 84, Oak Hill Road and Kings Highway in Mansfield, downing numerous trees and damaging or destroying several small outbuildings.
The roof of a large metal awning was also lifted and blown 100 yards away, and a light pole was snapped off of its concrete base. The path length was about a quarter-mile long and 330 yards wide.
The debris and downed power lines forced the closure of the busy intersection.
Crews were quickly on the scene cleaning up the mess. Damage appears to be confined to a small area on the west side of the city near an old shopping center and Mansfield High School.
Most of the debris is what's left of portable buildings that were for sale on the corner of the highway. Shattered pieces of the buildings littered the highway, making it too difficult for traffic to get through. Some power poles and lines are also down.
Mansfield High School is across the highway from the portable building lot. It did not suffer damage even though some of the debris was blown on to the property.
Superintendent Clay Corley said power was quickly restored to the school and classes were uninterrupted.