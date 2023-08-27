NATCHITOCHES, La.-- The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office has reported storm damage between the towns of Campti and Clarence.
A storm with high wind and rain that passed in the area of US71 and Louisiana Highway 486 has left power lines down and some structural damage to Creations Event Center on the Campti Cutoff according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriffs Office.
Louisiana Hwy 486 is closed due to the down lines. Deputies have removed debris from US71, it is passable. The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office has received reports of power outages in several areas of the parish.
If you are traveling, drive carefully pay attention to the road and avoid distractions.