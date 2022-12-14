SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport National Weather Service conducted three storm damage surveys on Wednesday and confirmed three significant tornadoes. Two were close to Shreveport and the other was near Farmerville, Louisiana.
The first tornado was not far from Waskom, Texas and was on the ground for 9 miles. The twister was nearly a quarter mile wide. It produced EF-2 damage or 115 mph estimated peak winds. Here's what the tornado looked like on Radar. It showed up in the reflectivity (rainfall intensity) as a classic "hook echo" from a supercell storm ahead of a cold front in northeast Texas.
The second confirmed tornado was deadly with two fatalities near Keithville, Louisiana in southwest Caddo Parish. This twister was on the ground for almost 4 miles and was close to a half mile wide. National Weather Service meteorologists estimated EF-2 damage with winds near 130 mph. This tornado also came from a supercell storm ahead of a cold front in northeast Texas.
The third confirmed tornado was in Union Parish near Farmerville, Louisiana. It was estimated as an EF-3 with 140 mph peak wind gusts. Several injuries were caused by this storm. This tornado was imbedded in a line of severe thunderstorms along a cold front moving east at 40 mph.
Here is the detailed report from the Shreveport National Weather Service.