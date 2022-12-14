Confirmed Tornadoes from the 12/13/2022 Event (Shreveport National Weather Service)
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport National Weather Service conducted three storm damage surveys on Wednesday and confirmed three significant tornadoes. Two were close to Shreveport and the other was near Farmerville, Louisiana.

Tornado #1

The first tornado was not far from Waskom, Texas and was on the ground for 9 miles.  The twister was nearly a quarter mile wide.  It produced EF-2 damage or 115 mph estimated peak winds.  Here's what the tornado looked like on Radar.  It showed up in the reflectivity (rainfall intensity) as a classic "hook echo" from a supercell storm ahead of a cold front in northeast Texas.

Tornado #2

The second confirmed tornado was deadly with two fatalities near Keithville, Louisiana in southwest Caddo Parish.  This twister was on the ground for almost 4 miles and was close to a half mile wide.  National Weather Service meteorologists estimated EF-2 damage with winds near 130 mph.  This tornado also came from a supercell storm ahead of a cold front in northeast Texas.

Tornado #3

The third confirmed tornado was in Union Parish near Farmerville, Louisiana.  It was estimated as an EF-3 with 140 mph peak wind gusts.  Several injuries were caused by this storm.  This tornado was imbedded in a line of severe thunderstorms along a cold front moving east at 40 mph.

Here is the detailed report from the Shreveport National Weather Service.

