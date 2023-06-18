BOSSIER CITY, La. -Crews from across the country have come to Bossier Parish in order to help get the power back on.
"Linemen continue to go out and focus on two things: transmission outages have to be repaired so that we can get power to substations," says SWEPCO External Affairs Manager, Michael Corbin, "Once that happens, then we can begin work on what we call our distribution system. Those are the poles and lines that feed people's homes."
Traffic lights are still out across the parish and cars are speeding through intersections, not treating them as a four way stop. Bossier Police are urging drivers to be aware of the cars ahead of you, around you, and behind you when approaching a downed signal.
Corbin remarked, "A lot of the traffic signals, especially if they're around residential areas; as that residential area comes on line, so will the traffic signal. It's going to be tedious. There's a process involved because we often have to assess what needs to be done, get any trees out of the way, set new poles, then hang new wires."
Bossier Parks has closed down Hooter Park due to no power as well as trees blocking the front entrances. Also Mike Wood Memorial Park is closed for the same reasons. SWEPCO estimates Bossier's full restoration of power will be near the same time as Shreveport, Saturday, June 24th. Over 26,000 people are still without power in Bossier, but crews from Ohio, south Texas, and Arkansas are on the job right now, doing as much as they can to get the power back online.