SHREVEPORT, La. - The wood waste from the June 16 wind event is almost gone from Shreveport’s streets and curbsides.
Eight weeks ago, northwest Louisiana was hit with an extraordinary severe windstorm, which resulted in widespread power outages and fallen trees in every neighborhood. Getting those mountains of wood waste removed was well beyond Shreveport crews’ capability to do in a reasonable time.
The City hired CERES Environmental Services to collect and dispose of this debris. Their first pass through Shreveport was completed on August 3 and collected more than 162,000 cubic yards of storm debris.
CERES believes that it will finish the second trip through Shreveport this weekend. The final collection amount should be close to 200,000 cubic yards of debris.
CERES has agreed to keep trucks in Shreveport for a few more days next week to handle any June 16 storm debris that might have been missed and to work with SPAR’s contractor to collect fallen debris from the Fant Parkway and some city parks.
If you have debris from the storm that is not collected by Sunday, call Public Works at 673-6300 to report it as soon as possible.
Remember that CERES is only authorized to collect debris from the June 16 storm. Wood waste that is obviously still green will have to be collected by City crews.
CERES is still grinding the collected waste at the West 70th Street collection site but should finish that work by the end of the month.
The estimated cost to the City of Shreveport for all of this work, including SPAR’s contractor and the disposal of the ground-up debris, is estimated at about $825,000. State funds will pay the remaining $2.5 million.