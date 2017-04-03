A hangar at the Panola County Airport, off of Highway 79 was ravaged by Sunday's storm.
The first hangar right at the corner was completely wrecked.
The front door and wall of the structure was blown over and was partly leaning on the wire fence.
The hangar's roof all crushed and twisted up in a pile across the street.
Surprisingly the planes were still intact and right where they belong.
Senior meteorologist, Felicia Bowser says the damage looks to have been caused by straight-line winds.
"There were several tornadoes across East Texas. This was our first stop, so we decided to go ahead and check the damage here." Bowser explained. "From everything that we've looked at on radar, it looks like the core of the tornado hit to the south and east of the Panola Airport. so at this time, and this is very preliminary. it's so far looking like straight line wind damage."
James Crooks owns the wrecked hangar.
Despite the misfortune, he says he's was touched by the everyone in the community who helped him yesterday.
"My phone was ringing off the hook. 'James we'll come, we'll bring equipment' Really really touching. The people of Panola County is really nice... Long as no one was hurt, this is all material possession. It don't matter," said Crooks.
Today he continues clean up and hopes to save what he can.
He says repairs will cost about $25 thousand.
He expects everything to take weeks to clear and repair.
As for the rest of Panola County, local and state crews were up all night cleaning up debris, fixing downed power lines, and making sure drivers were safe from flooded roadways.
According to the Panola County Sheriff's Office all water has receded and all debris is out of the way.