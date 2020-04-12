FRIERSON, La.- Sunday, a powerful storm hit Desoto Parish.
Pastor Frederick Fuller says he and his family were at church when the storm hit.
“We heard the debris. It sounded like hail and all of a sudden you heard a rushing wind and glass starting flying everywhere,” Fuller said. “When we came out of the church we witnessed all of the damage.”
Half a dozen structures are destroyed and nearly 70 families were impacted. No one was injured.
Desoto Parish Sheriff Jayson Richardson says the next few days will be used to assess damages.
“Trying to make sure we get all the roadways open and make sure they're all passable,” Richardson said.
Fuller said he still has hope.
“It’s not as bad as it looks we are hopeful we're trusting God and we hope we come out better and that’s our hope,” Fuller said.
The DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office is working with the American Red Cross to assist residents that may have been displaced because of the storms.
If you live in DeSoto Parish and require shelter, call dispatchers at 318-872-3956.
You will be asked for your information that'll be passed on to the Red Cross.