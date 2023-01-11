SHREVEPORT, La. - The Water Vapor imagery from Wednesday evening showed our next weather maker over southern Kansas. This system is forecast to move through the ArkLaTex late tonight.
At this time, the Storm Prediction Center seems to think that a strong cap or a layer of warm and dry air aloft should keep severe weather at bay! The closest risk area is in northeast Arkansas.
Also, very little rainfall is expected.
Here is the forecast:
Late this evening, the storm system may kick up some showers north of the I-30 corridor.
At midnight, this area of rain could spread south to Texarkana.
Showers and isolated storms may develop from Toledo Bend northeast into Arkansas by 2 a.m.
Rain is projected to push farther southeast at 4 a.m.
Clearing, windy and cooler weather is forecast at sunrise Thursday as the storm system departs the ArkLaTex.
