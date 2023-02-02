SHREVEPORT, La. - Regional Radar as of Thursday afternoon showed scattered rain. The heaviest was in Mississippi. The center part of this week's storm was over Dallas.
The storm is forecast to depart late this evening. Here is the forecast time line:
Rain continues through 10 p.m.
The precipitation leaves by midnight.
Rain amounts are forecast to add up to about a tenth of an inch.
It clears out early on Friday. Some patchy fog and frost are possible.
Sunshine and temperatures in the 50s is the outlook for Friday afternoon.
Dry and much warmer weather is expected through the weekend.
Enjoy!
It's easy to be weather-wise. Keep up with all of the very latest weather developments with the MEGA 3 StormTeam. Joe Haynes, Brian Fowler, Skip Kordas and Neil Shaw are always on stand-by to help you ride out the storm and keep you and your family safe. You'll also want to arm yourself with the MEGA 3 StormTeam app available for Apple and Android devices. When necessary, look for LIVE coverage on all of your KTBS 3 Now connected devices including KTBS 3.2 and ktbs.com.
Also, use #ktbswx on social media to report damage, flooding or post images and video. Please remember, SAFETY FIRST.