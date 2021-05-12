NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Strong winds ripped off roofs, toppled trees and knocked utility polls askew in New Orleans early Wednesday, cutting off electricity to thousands.

City workers and utility company crews responded to damage from what New Orleans city officials called a “possible tornado." The worst of the wind roared through sections of the city around 2 a.m. and officials said much of the damage was in the Carrollton, Broadmoor, and Algiers Point areas.

The National Weather Service had issued a warning of a possible tornado as the winds hit. Meteorologists were on the scene to determine whether a tornado or straight-line winds had caused the damage.

In the Carrollton neighborhood, long, twisted sections of silver colored metal roofing and pieces of air conditioning equipment littered the yard beneath Sarah Smith’s bedroom window. She had watched them scatter down from a neighbor’s neighbor’s higher roof. “The storm was loud,” she said as chain saws roared nearby. “And then we saw it all flashing by."

A huge oak tree blocked one nearby street. Large tree limbs and downed utility polls lay across damaged automobiles in several other spots and utility crews shored up a power pole leaning precariously over the iron fence of a city cemetery. Gerlie Weinstein watched as she walked her small dog among the tombstones. She said she had slept through the initial roar of the storm but was awakened by a tornado alarm on her phone. “Then, a lot of wind. But we’re used to that,” she said. “And then the power went out.”

The New Orleans Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness activated its emergency operations center to coordinate response efforts, city officials said.

Entergy reported that as many as 10,000 customers lost power. That was down to around 3,700 by midday.

More storms were possible in Louisiana and Mississippi on Wednesday. There was also a marginal risk of severe weather in southern South Carolina, southeastern Georgia and northern Florida, according to the national Storm Prediction Center.

