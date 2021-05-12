NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Strong winds ripped off roofs, toppled trees and knocked utility polls askew in New Orleans early Wednesday, cutting off electricity to thousands.
Storms bring down trees and knock out power in New Orleans
By KEVIN McGILL, Associated Press
