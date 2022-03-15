Mega 3 Storm Team Doppler Radar for early Tuesday Morning
Mega 3 Storm Team Doppler Radar for early Tuesday Morning

SHREVEPORT, La. -  Mega 3 Storm Team Doppler Radar shows the strong storms exiting the eastern part of the area early Tuesday morning.

Severe Weather Reports from the Shreveport National Weather Service

Reports of severe weather have been few according to the Shreveport National Weather Service.

Severe Storm Watch (Storm Prediction Center)

The Severe Storm Watch lasts until 2 a.m.  The Storm Predictions Center is expected to let it expire since the storms are weakening and leaving the area.

Forecast for the Rest of the Night

Rain tapers off for the rest of tonight.

Get the rest of your Tuesday forecast from KTBS 3 Meteorologist Brian Fowler on KTBS 3 First News at 4:30 a.m.

