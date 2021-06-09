SHREVEPORT, La. - Showers and thunderstorms are forecast from late Wednesday evening through midday Thursday. Heavy downpours are expected.
Mega 3 Storm Team Doppler Radar showed scattered thunderstorms north of I-20 late Wednesday evening.
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect according to the Shreveport National Weather Service until 1 p.m. Thursday.
Heaviest rainfall is forecast across Arkansas where 1 to 3 inches could occur.
Storms developing near Little Rock late Wednesday could move into the northern part of the ArkLaTex by morning with heavy rain and gusty winds.
Here is the forecast timeline:
The storms organize near Little Rock after midnight.
They move south toward Pine Bluff by 4 a.m.
The storm complex reaches I-20 near sunrise Thursday in north Louisiana.
Storms weaken and spread west into Oklahoma during the mid morning.
The complex dissipates in the early afternoon.
