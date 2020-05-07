SHREVEPORT, La. - A storm system in the central plains of the US Thursday evening is moving toward the ArkLaTex. It's forecast to bring showers and storms after midnight to the area. The system may stick around through midday Friday.
Some storms could be severe. The risk is slight with hail and gusty winds for late tonight.
And Friday morning. (Storm Prediction Center)
Here are the forecast timeline and rain totals:
Storms may enter east Texas at midnight.
They may reach northwest Louisiana at 2 a.m.
At 4 a.m., the first round breaks up and moves east. The main round reaches southeast Oklahoma.
Near sunrise, the main line of storms covers northeast Texas, Oklahoma and south Arkansas.
Storms stretch across the central part of the ArkLaTex by mid morning.
Showers and storms weaken as they push through Toledo Bend by the lunch hour.
The strongest storms depart the ArkLaTex by early afternoon. The rain tapers off. And clearing begins from north to south.
Forecast rain amounts could exceed a couple of inches over the northern half of the ArkLaTex.
