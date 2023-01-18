HAUGHTON, La. -- Wednesday's storms caused quite a scare for many in the ArkLaTex, especially those around Haughton.
A storm with a possible tornado moved through the Haughton area and left behind numerous trees down.
Tammy Wynn was at home when the storm passed over. And despite a lot of damage to trees, her home was spared.
'I was in the back of my house in my den and it just sounded like a war going on out here. Stuff started blowing against my garage doors and my windows and everything. And I got up and looked around and I’ve got the trees down,” Wynn said. “Very lucky, I’m very lucky that tree that busted in two up there and snapped didn’t come through my roof.”
Wynn's neighbor, John Springer, went around with his lawn service employees to help those with downed trees.