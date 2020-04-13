SHREVEPORT, La. - Several lines of severe thunderstorm and tornadoes crossed north Louisiana Sunday leaving a path of destruction from DeSoto Parish to Monroe. No one was reportedly injured.
Tornadoes and 60 to 70 mph straight line winds downed power lines, uprooted tree and destroyed homes and heavily damaged others.
Monroe Regional Airport was heavily damaged by the storm, destroying planes and hangers. The airport is closed until further notice.
Power outages continued to be a problem. SWEPCO reported 34,000 customer without power as of 1:30 p.m. Monday.
Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency due to Sunday's severe weather.
Edwards was expected in North Louisiana Monday to tour the damage.
He issued the following statement:
“Sunday’s severe weather impacted multiple parishes in Louisiana, with reported tornadoes and large hail. I am declaring this emergency in order to make sure the parishes that are impacted, and any additional areas that may see severe weather into the night, are able to get assistance from the state. The damage is devastating and is a good reminder that everyone in Louisiana should stay weather aware. Please monitor local media for information about weather in your area and follow the directions of your local officials."
DESOTO PARISH
Pastor Frederick Fuller and his family were at church in Kingston when the storm hit.
“We heard the debris. It sounded like hail and all of a sudden you heard a rushing wind and glass starting flying everywhere,” Fuller said. “When we came out of the church we witnessed all of the damage."
Half a dozen structures were destroyed and nearly 70 families were impacted. No one was injured.
Highway 5 was closed to thru-traffic Sunday but reopened at nightfall. It was closed again Monday morning as clean-up continues in the area. More than a dozen SWEPCO utility poles are down.
Fuller said he still has hope.
“It’s not as bad as it looks we are hopeful we're trusting God and we hope we come out better and that’s our hope,” Fuller said.
Trees were also down in the Frierson community.
Caddo Parish
High winds moved across south Shreveport topping trees and power poles.
Inside the city police reported trees uprooted and power lines down.
Bossier Parish
Large trees were uprooted, power lines down and several large structures were destroyed by high winds around the Benton area.
A Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office spokesman said about six homes off of Butler Hill Road were damaged and downed trees covered Cycle Plant Road east of Benton.
Those who suffered damage are urged to use a self-report form made available by the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.
Ian Snellgrove, director of the Bossier Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, said the state is requesting the public’s assistance in trying to capture all the state’s weekend storm damage.
It is important for the public to understand that while the information provided for the state will be fully analyzed, there are no guarantees of federal assistance nor is this a substitute for an insurance claim, Snellgrove said.
Bossier Parish residents are asked to fill out the self-report form that is found on the following link: https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/36c861fc544f46b3817e4a244f7f05cf.
Webster Parish
Damage in Helfin was confined to tree damage, and one fell on a house.
Bienville Parish
Downed trees covered Interstate 20 at Arcadia. The state highway department cleared the road and it was reopened a short time later.
A mobile home on Crawford Street was blown over. No injuries were reported.
Ouachita Parish
A storm damaged between 200 and 300 homes in and around the city of Monroe. Flights were canceled at Monroe Regional Airport, where airport director Ron Phillips told the News-Star the storm caused up to $30 million in damage to planes inside a hangar.
The storms that moved through Louisiana caused 11 deaths in Mississippi, and six more died in northwest Georgia. Two other bodies were pulled from damaged homes in Arkansas and South Carolina.