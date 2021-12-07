Water Vapor Image of Friday's Possible Storm System
SHREVEPORT, La. - Two weather disturbances shown with water vapor imagery on Tuesday evening are forecast to move into the ArkLaTex Friday afternoon and night.  One disturbance in California will be pushed along

Water Vapor Image of Friday's other Storm System

by a second over the Pacific ocean.

Friday Afternoon Forecast

The combination could cause thunderstorms to erupt over our area Friday afternoon.

Friday Evening Forecast

A surface cold front generated by the disturbances may help the thunderstorms intensify to severe limits Friday afternoon, evening and overnight.

Saturday Morning Forecast

The front and the storms are projected to depart the ArkLaTex on Saturday morning.  In their wake, slow clearing plus windy and cooler weather conditions are forecast.

Forecast Rain Amounts

Rain amounts are not too impressive as of yet.

