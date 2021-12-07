SHREVEPORT, La. - Two weather disturbances shown with water vapor imagery on Tuesday evening are forecast to move into the ArkLaTex Friday afternoon and night. One disturbance in California will be pushed along
by a second over the Pacific ocean.
The combination could cause thunderstorms to erupt over our area Friday afternoon.
A surface cold front generated by the disturbances may help the thunderstorms intensify to severe limits Friday afternoon, evening and overnight.
The front and the storms are projected to depart the ArkLaTex on Saturday morning. In their wake, slow clearing plus windy and cooler weather conditions are forecast.
Rain amounts are not too impressive as of yet.
