SHREVEPORT, La. - A cold front slowly moves into the ArkLaTex on Mother's Day bringing showers and storms. The parent system responsible for this outlook was located over California as of Friday afternoon.
This system could bring severe weather on Mother's Day afternoon and early evening according to the Storm Prediction Center. Gusty winds, hail and heavy downpours are possible.
Rain amounts could exceed an inch or two in a short period of time.
Here is the forecast timeline starting with Sunday morning:
A few showers are expected early Sunday over the northern part of the ArkLaTex.
Showers and isolated storms increase south of the cold front by midday Sunday.
Storm activity may continue to ramp up through 2 p.m.
Severe weather is possible during the late afternoon around peak heating.
Severe storms could linger into the early evening.
Improving weather conditions are forecast by 10 p.m.
