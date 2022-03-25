SHREVEPORT, La. - Our next storm system is forecast to arrive by the middle of next week. Water Vapor imagery as of Friday evening showed it over the eastern Pacific ocean.
The Jet Stream Forecast has this energetic trough moving through the ArkLaTex on Wednesday.
At the surface, a dry line and a cold front could kick off storms.
And some of those could be severe with hail, gusty winds and tornadoes.
Rain amounts may exceed an inch.
This preliminary outlook is subject to changes in timing and intensity. Stay tuned to Meteorologist Tom Konvicka's forecast updates this weekend on KTBS 3 News.