Water Vapor Image of Next Wednesday's Storm System
SHREVEPORT, La. - Our next storm system is forecast to arrive by the middle of next week.  Water Vapor imagery as of Friday evening showed it over the eastern Pacific ocean.

Jet Stream Forecast for Next Wednesday

The Jet Stream Forecast has this energetic trough moving through the ArkLaTex on Wednesday.

Midday Wednesday Surface Weather Forecast

At the surface, a dry line and a cold front could kick off storms.

Severe Risk for Next Wednesday (Storm Prediction Center)

And some of those could be severe with hail, gusty winds and tornadoes.

Forecast Rain Amounts for Next Wednesday

Rain amounts may exceed an inch.

This preliminary outlook is subject to changes in timing and intensity.  Stay tuned to Meteorologist Tom Konvicka's forecast updates this weekend on KTBS 3 News.

