Storm Prediction Center Forecast for Sunday

SHREVEPORT, La. - More storms...some severe are in the forecast for Sunday afternoon and evening.  The Storm Prediction Center has the ArkLaTex under a Marginal to Slight Risk for hail, gusty winds, isolated tornadoes and heavy rain.

Water Vapor Image of Sunday's Storm System as of Saturday Evening

The storm system capable of producing this weather was near El Paso, Texas as of late Saturday evening.

Here is the forecast timeline:

5 PM Sunday Forecast

Storms are forecast to approach the ArkLaTex by 5 p.m. on Sunday.

7 PM Sunday Forecast

At 7 p.m., stormy weather is forecast north of I-20.

9 PM Sunday Forecast

This could last through at least 9 p.m.

1 AM Monday Forecast

before departing the area shortly after midnight.

Stay tuned to KTBS 3, KPXJ CW 21, ktbs.com, the KTBS 3 Weather App. and the KTBS 3 Now Devices for updates.

Report a typo on this article
0
0
0
0
0



Recommended for you

Load comments