SHREVEPORT, La. - More storms...some severe are in the forecast for Sunday afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center has the ArkLaTex under a Marginal to Slight Risk for hail, gusty winds, isolated tornadoes and heavy rain.
The storm system capable of producing this weather was near El Paso, Texas as of late Saturday evening.
Here is the forecast timeline:
Storms are forecast to approach the ArkLaTex by 5 p.m. on Sunday.
At 7 p.m., stormy weather is forecast north of I-20.
This could last through at least 9 p.m.
before departing the area shortly after midnight.
