Friday Evening Forecast
Water Vapor Image of the Storm System Forecast for Thursday and Friday

SHREVEPORT, La. - A storm system over the Pacific ocean as of Monday afternoon is forecast to arrive in the ArkLaTex on Thursday.  It could bring severe storms plus some heavy downpours according to the Storm Prediction Center .

Forecast Rain Amounts for the Late Week

Rain amounts are projected to exceed a couple of inches.

Here is the forecast timeline:

Thursday Midday Forecast

Rain could show up over the ArkLaTex by midday Thursday.

Thursday Afternoon Forecast

Storms may be strong to severe in the afternoon.

Thursday Evening Forecast

Severe weather plus heavy downpours could last into late Thursday evening.

Friday Morning Forecast
Friday Midday Forecast
Friday Afternoon Forecast
Friday Afternoon Forecast

Then, the rain may linger through Friday afternoon before departing that evening.

Stay tuned for forecast updates as timing and intensity of this storm system could change over the next few days.

