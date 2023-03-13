SHREVEPORT, La. - A storm system over the Pacific ocean as of Monday afternoon is forecast to arrive in the ArkLaTex on Thursday. It could bring severe storms plus some heavy downpours according to the Storm Prediction Center .
Rain amounts are projected to exceed a couple of inches.
Here is the forecast timeline:
Rain could show up over the ArkLaTex by midday Thursday.
Storms may be strong to severe in the afternoon.
Severe weather plus heavy downpours could last into late Thursday evening.
Then, the rain may linger through Friday afternoon before departing that evening.
Stay tuned for forecast updates as timing and intensity of this storm system could change over the next few days.
It's easy to be weather-wise. Keep up with all of the very latest weather developments with the MEGA 3 StormTeam. Joe Haynes, Brian Fowler, Skip Kordas and Neil Shaw are always on stand-by to help you ride out the storm and keep you and your family safe. You'll also want to arm yourself with the MEGA 3 StormTeam app available for Apple and Android devices. When necessary, look for LIVE coverage on all of your KTBS 3 Now connected devices including KTBS 3.2 and ktbs.com.
Also, use #ktbswx on social media to report damage, flooding or post images and video. Please remember, SAFETY FIRST.