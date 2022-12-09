SHREVEPORT, La. - The Storm Prediction Center has the ArkLaTex under a 30% chance of severe weather within 25 miles of Shreveport for Tuesday afternoon and evening. All modes are possible including tornadoes!
The storm system responsible for this forecast was approaching the US west coast on Friday evening.
Here is the preliminary forecast timeline. This forecast is subject to change during the next few days. Stay tuned to KTBS 3, KPXJ CW 21, Digital 3.2, ktbs.com, the KTBS 3 Weather App. and the KTBS 3 Now Devices for the latest.
Storms approach the ArkLaTex from the west on Tuesday morning.
These may reach southeast Oklahoma by the lunch hour.
Severe weather is possible during the late afternoon and early evening.
By the late evening, the worst of the weather may be east of the ArkLaTex.
Clearing is forecast on Wednesday morning.
Rain amounts could add up to near an inch.
