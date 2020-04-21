Storm Prediction Center Forecast for Wednesday
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Storm Prediction Center has placed the ArkLaTex under an Enhanced Risk of severe weather on Wednesday afternoon and evening.  Damaging winds, tornadoes, large hail and flash flooding are possible.

Flash Flood Watch issued by the Shreveport National Weather Service

Also, the Shreveport National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Toledo Bend through northeast Louisiana until early Thursday.  The rapid onset of flooding could occur due to soggy soil conditions from last Sunday's rain.

Wednesday Afternoon and Evening Storm System

The storm system responsible for this potential severe weather event was moving through Arizona Tuesday evening.

Here is the forecast timeline:

7 AM Wednesday Forecast

A few dissipating thunderstorms may pass through areas north of I-30 early Wednesday.

Midday Wednesday Forecast

Storms develop along a dry line near Dallas and head toward the ArkLaTex by midday Wednesday.

2 PM Wednesday Forecast

Storm coverage increases by the early afternoon.

5 PM Wednesday Forecast
7 PM Wednesday Forecast
10 PM Wednesday Forecast

Stormy weather peaks during the late afternoon and evening hours.

12 AM Thursday Forecast

The rain winds down close to midnight.

3 AM Thursday Forecast

And departs the ArkLaTex by 3 or 4 AM Thursday.

Forecast Rain Amounts

Forecast rain totals could exceed an inch or two in a very short time.

Stay tuned to KTBS 3, KPXJ CW 21, Digital 3.2, ktbs.com, the KTBS 3 Weather App, the KTBS 3 Now devices plus NOAA Weather Radio for updates.

