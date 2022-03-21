SHREVEPORT, La. - The Storm Prediction Center has the ArkLaTex under a Marginal to Moderate risk of severe storms for tonight through Tuesday morning. Hail, gusty winds, tornadoes and flooding downpours could occur.
As of early Monday evening, the area was under a Flood Watch and a Severe Thunderstorm Watch according to the Shreveport National Weather Service.
Numerous Tornado and Severe Storm Warnings were out west of the ArkLaTex.
Mega 3 Storm Team Doppler Radar indicated just scattered storms crossing mainly east Texas during the 6 o'clock hour.
Here is the forecast timeline:
10 p.m. Monday evening, severe storms could move into east Texas.
Stormy conditions are expected at midnight.
Severe weather is possible in Shreveport near 2 a.m. according to Precisioncast.
A flooding event could happen during the middle of the night.
And the rain may keep falling through sunrise Tuesday.
It may not end until late morning.
Several inches of rain are possible.
