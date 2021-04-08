SHREVEPORT, La. - There is an Enhanced Risk of severe storms according to the Storm Prediction Center on Friday afternoon and night. Large hail, damaging winds, tornadoes and heavy rain are possible.
There is even a Marginal Risk for Thursday night as a warm front moves north ahead of a weather disturbance. Isolated elevated storms could produce hail after midnight.
A couple of disturbances are projected to bring about the possible severe weather. The system in Texas will move through late Thursday night. The western system is forecast in two parts to affect the ArkLaTex on Friday afternoon and evening.
Storms could drop a couple inches of rain in some of the heavier downpours.
Here is the forecast timeline:
Isolated storms are possible early Friday morning north of a warm front with help of the first disturbance moving through.
The southern jet stream disturbance could help produce scattered severe storms beginning early Friday afternoon.
Storms with this disturbance may grow into a large group and move into Mississippi during the mid to late afternoon.
The second disturbance from out west may send storms into east Texas by the early evening.
Then, the main event could roll in late Friday evening.
Storms are projected to exit the area after midnight.
Stay tuned for updates as timing and intensity of this forecast event could change.
