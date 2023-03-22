KEITHVILLE, La. -- Veterans from the ArkLaTex gathered Wednesday to honor one of their own who died.
Cpl. Tommy Patrick Turner, a Marine who fought in the Vietnam War, was buried following an unaccompanied veteran committal service. He had no family there in attendance.
The service was held at the Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Keithville under the direction of the Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs.
"We have a term in the military that we say 'We never leave a veteran behind.' That term not only applies to us when we are in combat but also when we return to civilian life," said veteran Lee A. Jeter Sr.
Next week, another burial will be held for a soldier who also has no family.